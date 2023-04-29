Wild Youth say criticism from JK Rowling has been ‘stressful’ as they look forward to Eurovision in Liverpool

Wild Youth have said things have been “very stressful” following JK Rowling’s criticism of the band’s decision to drop choreographer, Ian Banham.

Ireland’s Eurovision hopefuls cut ties with Mr Banham, who has worked with artists including Lily Allen, Cheryl Cole and Kylie Minogue, ahead of the finals in Liverpool over comments he had made on Twitter about transgender people.

Conor O’Donohoe, lead singer with the band told Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show that the band “don’t want to dwell on it too much”.

Rowling, who has been vocal in her criticism of transgender issues, criticised Wild Youth for cutting ties with Banham, saying “the so-called kindness and inclusivity” of the band “is preening, self-satisfied misogyny”.

Irish Eurovision entry Wild Youth on parting ways with Ian Banham over transgender tweets and JK Rowling's comments

O’Donohoe said: “She kind of hyper-focused on one thing, really highlighted one thing, that we never referenced or spoke about, and focused on that being the main reason why we parted company, which wasn’t necessarily the truth; it’s not the truth at all.

"But I hope it’s in the past now and we can just move forward to doing the Eurovision. We’re here, we’re very honoured to be representing our country, we’re excited to get to Liverpool and we just want that to be our focus. We want this to be a positive experience.”

Talking about the series of events on Friday’s Late Late show, O’Donohoe explained that a series of tweets “were brought to our attention” and that “went against a lot of the stuff we believe in as a band”.

"We just thought it was easier to part company [with Mr Banham] and just go to Liverpool by ourselves,” he said.

"We just want to play music.”

Mr Banham came under fire regarding activity on his Twitter account, in which he commented: “It’s a for sure a cult,” under a post by another Twitter user that said: “Non-binary woman identifies as a hawk.”

In another instance, Mr Banham replied: “That’s because he’s not a woman,” under a video of a transgender woman.

Replying to an account called ‘End Wokeness’ that shared a BBC story about a transgender woman with the headline ‘Woman jailed after stabbing and tying up victim’, Mr Banham wrote: “Exactly. It’s a Man. This clown world is ridiculous.”

JK Rowling then tweeted her support for Mr Banham, saying: "For those confused as to why Ian Banham was fired and publicly lambasted by Wild Youth, here’s one of his ‘horrifying’ tweets. His crime is standing against the insanity of pretending knife-wielding rapists are women if they say they are.”

The band will be dedicating their upcoming Eurovision performance to the late Mark Sheehan from the Script, who was a mentor to the band.

“He was an incredibly important person to this band,” said O’Donohoe. “I don’t think we’d be going to Eurovision [if it were not for him]. He was the first person who ever believed in us.

"He flew us to London, we went to the studio with him every day for two years, writing songs and just learning from him. He was an incredible person.”

The band have kept busy since winning the Eurosong and being named as Ireland’s representatives for the Eurovision song contest, travelling Europe and performing at Eurovision pre-party shows.

“We’ve hung out with Johnny Logan. THE man. He was everything we expected him to be and more. He was very kind, spent a lot of time with us, gave us a big shout out when he was performing and stayed and watched us.”

Band member Ed Porter said Wild Youth are up against “stiff competition” for their semi-final group with their song We Are One.

“I think four of the betting favourites are in our group. It’s all public voting, so we just have to turn up and do what we do best,” he said.

The group will go head to head with Sweden’s previous winner Loreen, Norway’s Alessandra and Finland’s Kaarija, some of the favourites to win.

Band member Callum McAdam and his fiancé have had to push their wedding date back to September due to their original wedding date falling on the same date as the Eurovision final.

“It’s [the wedding] has been moved to September, which is great, because there was a stage when I had to say to Katie, ‘I’ve got good news, we’ve got through to the Eurovision,’ which is huge in itself, ‘but the bad news is if we get through and we win it’s on our wedding day’.

“She was like ‘you better f***ing win it’. And I was just like no pressure."

Meanwhile, David Whelan had to undergo surgery just a few hours after winning the Eurosong due to a broken collarbone prior to the band’s performance.

David said: “I had a bad accident. Beginning of the year, three weeks before the Eurosong actually, I had a bad accident and broke my collarbone extremely bad. I had a five hour operation on it and then three weeks later, came and did the Eurosong, and somehow happened to tear it apart on the night of the Eurosong and had to go straight back into hospital at 5am after we won and get another surgery.

"I’m actually pretty lucky that I’m here and get to go to Eurovision.

“The pre-parties were hard because we were obviously going around Europe and playing for three minutes and then coming off and then you’re meeting fans. And naturally, people just want to come up and hug you or grab you by the shoulders.

“But I'm okay, and I’m so happy I can go and do this with the boys.”

The band went on to thank Tubridy for all his support over the years as he finishes up over the next few weeks as the Late Late Show host.

“We just want to say a thank you to you, we know you’re finishing up soon but you have given us so many opportunities on this show and you have supported us on the radio show, so we wanted to say thank you,” they said.