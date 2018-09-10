Wild Youth announce Irish tour dates for November and December

Wild Youth have announced five tour dates for November and December.

The four-piece were formed after songwriter and keyboardist Conor O'Donohoe was laid up for a long period of rehabilitation after a freak accident.

He turned to playing guitar to pass the time and began to shift his focus from college and sports to composing songs in his shed with childhood best friend and singer Dave Whelan.

Joined by guitarist Edward Porter and drummer Callum McAdam, the foursome locked themselves away for a year writing new songs and developing their sound.

In 2017, they emerged with their single 'All or Nothing', which amassed over half a million Spotify streams followed by their second single 'Lose Control'.

Wild Youth have supported Niall Horan, The Script, and Zara Larsson and are currently writing and recording their first album.

They have just announced the following tour dates:

Thursday Nov 8 at Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Friday Nov 9 at INEC Acoustic Club, Killarney, Saturday Nov 10 at Roisin Dubh, Galway, Friday Nov 30 at The Academy, Dublin, Saturday December 1 at Dolans, Limerick and Sunday Dec 2 at McHughs, Belfast.

Tickets on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.

Online Editors