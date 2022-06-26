Why The Specials’ ska hit Ghost Town still haunts dance floors

As a young child, Jitey Samra had a stock answer to racist bullies in the playground in Coventry if they asked where she came from. “Gulson Road Hospital,” she’d say.

“I recall as a child it being normal for children who were not your friends to call out names, to shout ‘Go back to where you came from!’ from across the street – or to tell you to get off the swing in the local park,” says the oral historian from Coventry.

“It was accepted, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t affect me, us,” she writes in the book Racist Tones, which documents the stories of youngsters from a South Asian or Black background who grew up in Coventry in the 1970s and 1980s.

Jamaican-born Lynval Golding of Coventry band The Specials (who play Trinity College this Saturday) knows these stories. He was slashed across the face with a razor by National Front skinheads outside a club in 1980.

“It was because I was walking down the road with two white girls,” he said. He wrote the stirring ‘Why’ in response to the hate crime that left him hospitalised. “I just want to live in peace/Why can’t you be the same?/Why should I live in fear?”

There was plenty of fear to go around in Coventry. In March, 1981, Susan Cheema (17) was attacked by skinheads with an axe at her father’s grocery shop and lost a finger. She was one of the ‘lucky’ ones.

On April 23, Satnam Singh Gill (20) was stabbed to death by NF supporters in broad daylight in a shopping precinct in front of his parents. In June, Dr Amal Dharry bled to death from stab wounds in a chip shop. His murder was “supposedly for a fifty pence bet”, said Jerry Dammers, founder of The Specials, who headlined an anti-racism concert in their hometown in June that year. On the same day, The Specials released the single ‘Ghost Town’.

A haunting, apocalyptic ska classic with spooky dub tones and a Middle Eastern drone, it was the soundtrack to the riots in over 30 cities across the UK that summer: from Toxteth in Liverpool to Moss Side in Manchester to Hackney in London.

The pent-up rage was a response to the sus (or suspect) laws, which permitted UK police to stop, search and potentially arrest a ‘suspected person’ and which unfairly targeted ethnic minorities.

Margaret Thatcher had a few years earlier inflamed the situation by saying on TV: “The British character has done… so much throughout the world that if there is any fear that it might be swamped, people are going to react and be rather hostile to those coming in.”

“Thatcher had gone mad,” said Dammers, who wrote ‘Ghost Town’. Mad or not, the song summed up the no-future of 1981 in much the same way that ‘Anarchy in the UK’ by the Sex Pistols had summed up the no-future of 1976. In July 1981, the song went to No 1 in the charts, and stayed there for three weeks.

“Everything else in the charts was starting to go a bit Human League, all synthesisers and floppy haircuts,” recalled songwriter Billy Bragg. “Clearly The Specials had been inspired by what had happened with punk – culturally, socially and politically.”

The Specials formed as The Coventry Automatics in 1977 when vicar’s son Dammers asked bassist Horace Panter to help him record a set of reggae songs he’d written.

Soon Dammers’ flatmate John Bradbury was playing drums, alongside Lynval Golding on guitar and vocals, singer Terry Hall and guitarist Roddy ‘Radiation’ Byers. Within a year, roadie Neville Staples was singing too.

They released their debut LP in October 1979 on Dammers’ 2 Tone Records label, produced by Elvis Costello. Singles ‘Gangsters’, ‘Too Much Too Young’, ‘Rat Race’, and later ‘Stereotype’ and ‘Do Nothing’, became instant classics.

The jumping off point for ‘Ghost Town’ can be traced back to 1978, when the band were opening for The Clash on the ‘On Parole’ tour – in particular, neo-nazi skinheads at one show, who kept yelling ‘seig heil’.

“That was the night The Specials’ concept was born,” wrote Dammers. “I idealistically thought we had to get through to these people. It was obvious that a mod/skinhead revival was coming, and I was trying to find a way to make sure it didn’t go the way of the National Front and the British Movement.

"I saw punk as a piss-take of rock music, as rock music committing suicide, and it was great and it was really funny – but I couldn’t believe people took it as a serious musical genre which they then had to copy.

"It seemed to be a bit healthier to have an integrated kind of British music – rather than white people playing rock, and black people playing their music. Ska was an integration of the two.”

The Specials with their multi-cultural music attracted young black, white, and Asian fans – many of whom were politicised by the social commentary of the songs and the fact that the message was one of unity.

Sadly, The Specials are not themselves unified. Only three original members (Hall, Panter and Golding) remain in the line up. Jerry Dammers, Neville Staple and Roddy Byers are all gone from the band for various reasons. Drummer John Bradbury died in 2015.

Sadder still is that the racism The Specials sang about four decades ago is just as insidious now.

In a recent interview about the track ‘BLM’ on the new Specials’ album Encore, Golding said the song was about his father “being invited to England from Jamaica to rebuild England and his and my experiences of racism.

"And now, decades later, we saw black England footballers receiving the same kind of abuse after Euro 2020. It's incredibly sad,” he said.

“Educating people who are that stupid is very hard – but we’re still trying with our music.”

The Specials play Trinity College on Saturday, July 2. Doors 7pm