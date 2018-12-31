Gardai are urged anyone who doesn't hold a ticket to tonight's New Year's Festival at Dublin's Custom House Quay to avoid the area.

What you need to know ahead of the New Year's Festival in Dublin

Last minute preparations are underway for an estimated 25,000 people to descend on the city centre to ring in 2019 with a lavish celebration, including Matinee, the 3Countdown Concert and the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment across the evening. Gardai have set up checkpoints to monitor tickets and organisers are appealing to local businesses and residents not to travel to the area without a ticket.

Traffic restrictions are now in place in the area. Now in its seventh year, the event, coordinated between Failte Ireland, Dublin City Council and MCD Productions, will host a concert featuring an all-Irish lineup with Gavin James, Wild Youth, Inhaler and Hudson Taylor taking to the stage.

Proceedings kick off at 6pm.

Preparations are underway for New Year's Festival Dublin - including lighting and laser display rehearsals. Picture: Arthur Carron

"We are very excited to be bringing New Year’s Festival to the streets of Dublin once again," Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring said. "This year promises to provide a bigger and better party than ever for locals and visitors alike, while also providing an opportunity to showcase our beautiful City on a global stage. Let’s 'Ring' in the new year as only we can."

The New Year's Festival Dublin celebrations can be viewed live on RTE television from 11.45pm.

Online Editors