‘What a lovely guy’ – Ed Sheeran leads tributes to The Wanted’s Tom Parker

The Wanted star Tom Parker died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Ed Sheeran has led the music industry in sending “thoughts and love” to the family of Tom Parker following his death aged 33.

The Wanted star died on Wednesday surrounded by close friends and family, 17 months after announcing he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Sheeran was joined by Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Howard Donald of Take That in paying tribute to the singer after news of his death broke.

He wrote on Instagram: “So sad to hear of Tom’s passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy.”

Actor and musician Kemp tweeted: “Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten.”

Donald sent his condolences to Parker’s wife Kelsey and their two children.

He said on Twitter: “So young and so sad. RIP @TomParker from @thewanted. Strength and love to his family.”

Former One Direction star Liam Payne said he was “heartbroken” to hear the news.

He added: “He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him with stay with me forever.

“Sending my thoughts out to his family and his brothers in The Wanted.”

Davina McCall remembered Parker as the “kindest soul”.

The television presenter wrote in a tweet: “Don’t even know what to say.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Kelsey and the kids and to Toms family, also to the wanted boys. I’m so so sorry . The kindest soul.”

Singer Joe McElderry, who won The X Factor in 2009, tweeted: “So very very sad (emoji) life can be cruel! My thoughts to his family and friends.”

TV presenter Rylan Clark also paid tribute.

He said: “I’ve just seen the news about Tom and that’s absolutely gutting. He was such a good’un. So sad to hear.

“Sending my love to Kelsey and the kids. Awful news x #RipTom x”

Boyband Blue also joined those paying tribute.

They said on Twitter: “The passing of Tom Parker has saddened us greatly. His fight was an inspiration and he changed the lives of everyone he came into contact with. Long may he be remembered for that. With love to all his family and close friends.”

Union J singer JJ Hamblett called Parker “an incredible artist and real family man”.

He tweeted: “Just seen the news…I am speechless!!!”

“Tom Parker was such a nice guy who was an incredible artist and real family man!

“Such a cruel, cruel world… RIP Tom.. you will be missed but never never forgotten”.

Connor Ball of boyband The Vamps added: “33 is far too young, so much sadness, Rest in peace Tom Parker”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz wrote: “R.I.P Tom Parker. 33 is no age. Sending love to Kelsey, your family, friends, the band and all of your fans.”

Stand Up To Cancer UK, who Parker raised money for through a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall, released a statement paying tribute to his work.

It said: “We’re so sorry to hear about the death of Tom Parker from @TheWanted.

“Tom was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of brain tumour, in 2020. Our thoughts are with his wife Kelsey and their family today.”

Brain Tumour Research also released a statement hailing Parker’s fundraising and campaigning.

Hugh Adams, head of stakeholder relations, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Tom’s passing and send our deepest condolences to Kelsey, their children and all of Tom’s loved ones. His loss will be greatly felt by his bandmates from The Wanted, their fans and throughout the pop world.

“Since being diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in October 2020, Tom has spoken openly and honestly about the impact of the disease and in doing so, has helped to raise awareness of the devastation caused by brain tumours.”

He added: “We remember Tom for his passion, intelligence, eloquence and determination in the face of such adversity and will continue to remember him as we focus on our vision of finding a cure for all types of brain tumours.”

Parker announced in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.