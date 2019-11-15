Westlife release new album Spectrum: 'We’ve probably had more input into this album than any other in our careers'

Among the eleven original tracks on the albu are their first comeback single Hello My Love as well as the recently released My Blood.

Co-written and produced by Westlife, Ed Sheeran, and Steve Mac, Spectrum was recorded in Dublin, LA and London and releases today.

It comes on the back of their hugely successful global comeback Westlife Twenty Tour and three weeks after the release of the video for the single My Blood, which features their children.

“We have all driven by trying to create the best album of our careers. We wanted to make something current, something that feels fresh," they said.

"The huge success of our comeback single ‘Hello My Love’ gave us the confidence that our fans and the public were completely up for a new album of original songs.

"We’ve probably had more input into this album than any other in our careers."

Speaking about their collaboration with Ed Sheeran and reunion with long time collaborator Steve Mac, they added, “The album has been a huge team effort and it has been fantastic to collaborate with our long term friend Steve Mac, James Bay and Ed Sheeran. There’s no doubt that they’ve helped us make this album the best it can be.”

Westlife, formed in 1998, split up in 2012 but reunited six years later.

They announced their return to music in October 2018 when they signed a new deal with Virgin EMI.

Earlier this year they embarked on the Twenty Tour, which the band said sold a record 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries.

The band have also announced a stadium tour for 2020 which culminates at their first ever Wembley Stadium show next August, and their first ever shows at Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Spectrum is available now and tickets for Westlife’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh show in Cork in August are available from Ticketmaster.

