Westlife have confirmed that their new album will hit the shelves in September.

Westlife fans go into a frenzy as group announce new album's September release

The reformed group sent fans into a frenzy of excitement yesterday after revealing the cover image and name of their forthcoming release

Spectrum, their first new album since their Greatest Hits came out in November 2011.

Shane Filan took to Twitter to share the news of the September 6 release with the band's army of supporters.

"So happy to announce that our new album Spectrum is coming on September 6," he wrote.

"We've been working so hard behind the scenes and can't wait for you to hear this."

The famous foursome - Shane, Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan - have stormed the charts with their first new single in years, Hello My Love.

The band with the Midas touch have said that the title for the new album came from them feeling "younger, happier and more energetic than we ever have in our career".

"Spectrum is a title that represents the various different shades and colours of our personalities, vocals and general perspectives that all blend in a unique way to create Westlife," the band members said.

Speaking to the Herald, manager Louis Walsh said that he reckons there's at least half a dozen hits on the new album. They scored a number one with their comeback single Hello My Love and have also released Better Man.

"I'm loving working with Westlife, that's amazing," he said.

"We have six hits on the album and two hits in the charts.

"And we've got four amazing songs with Ed Sheeran. They just loving it. They're selling out everywhere and we've got a great song.

"The album is out in September and that's going to be huge."

He added that all the band still look "so young, especially beside Take That".

The Twenty Tour, so called because it marks 20 years since they first started out in 1999, will see the band take to the stage for sell-out concerts at Croke Park on July 5 and 6, in what's set to be some of the hottest gigs of the summer.

The shows will be screened live in a number of cinemas for those who couldn't get a ticket.

The new album also sees them working again with songwriter Steve Mac, who co-wrote Hello My Love with Ed Sheeran.

The music impresario co-wrote and produced some of the band's most popular songs to date including Flying Without Wings and What Makes A Man.

