Westlife confirm release of new album - and extra date in Wembley Stadium

Westlife have announced the release of their twelfth studio album

Westlife have confirmed the release of a brand new album, as well as an extra date in Wembley Stadium this summer.

On Twitter this morning, the Irish boyband revealed fans will be able to pre-order their new album on their official website from Tuesday 23rd March.

This will be the band’s twelfth studio album.

Westlife also confirmed that they will play in Wembley Stadium for a second night in August 2021.

Sharing to twitter the boys wrote: “Thanks to you guys, we’re absolutely over the moon to announce that we’ve been asked to play a second show at Wembley Stadium this summer.

“We’re excited to share with you that new music will be coming later this year”.

They added, “Pre-order our forthcoming album from our official store by Tuesday 23rd March at 10am GMT to gain early access to tickets for our second night at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 22nd August 2021”.

On St. Patrick's day, the band announced that they had signed a new record deal with East West Records, which is owned and distributed by Warner Music.

Sharing on twitter they said, “We have found a record label that share the same energy and high ambitions as the four of us, in what will be a very busy year, where there will be some surprise announcements and of course new music."

In February, Westlife announced they had parted ways with their old record label EMI Records by “mutual consent”.

