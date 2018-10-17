Westlife announce upcoming tour dates - and they're set to hit Croke Park
One of the world's biggest boybands Westlife have announced their upcoming tour dates - and they're set to hit Croke Park.
The tour, celebrating 20 years of Westlife, will hit the stage at Croke Park on Friday, July 5 as part of their 'The Twenty Tour'.
It will be the group's first tour in seven years.
The tour will kick off in Belfast on May 25, with a run of live shows ending in Croke Park in July.
The shows will see the global pop kings perform brand new songs, alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK No.1 hits including as 'Swear It Again', ‘Flying Without Wings', ‘You Raise Me Up’ and 'Unbreakable'.
Tickets from €59.50 will be on sale Thursday 25th October at 9am via Ticketmaster.
The dates announced today are:
Sat 25 May: Belfast SSE Arena
Sun 26 May: Belfast SSE Arena
Thu 30 May: Manchester Arena
Fri 31 May: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Mon 03 June: Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Fri 07 June: Sheffield Fly DSA Arena
Mon 10 June: Leeds First Direct Arena
Thu 13 June: London The O2
Tue 18 June: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Fri 21 June: Birmingham Arena
Tue 25 June: Liverpool Echo Arena
Fri 5th July: Dublin Croke Park
Online Editors