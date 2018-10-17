Westlife announce upcoming tour dates - and they're set to hit Croke Park

One of the world's biggest boybands Westlife have announced their upcoming tour dates - and they're set to hit Croke Park.

The tour, celebrating 20 years of Westlife, will hit the stage at Croke Park on Friday, July 5 as part of their 'The Twenty Tour'.

It will be the group's first tour in seven years.

The tour will kick off in Belfast on May 25, with a run of live shows ending in Croke Park in July.

The shows will see the global pop kings perform brand new songs, alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK No.1 hits including as 'Swear It Again', ‘Flying Without Wings', ‘You Raise Me Up’ and 'Unbreakable'.

Tickets from €59.50 will be on sale Thursday 25th October at 9am via Ticketmaster.

The dates announced today are:

Sat 25 May: Belfast SSE Arena

Sun 26 May: Belfast SSE Arena

Thu 30 May: Manchester Arena

Fri 31 May: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Mon 03 June: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Fri 07 June: Sheffield Fly DSA Arena

Mon 10 June: Leeds First Direct Arena

Thu 13 June: London The O2

Tue 18 June: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 21 June: Birmingham Arena

Tue 25 June: Liverpool Echo Arena

Fri 5th July: Dublin Croke Park

Online Editors