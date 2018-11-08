It's a busy morning for gig announcements with both Westlife and Bon Jovi adding extra Irish dates for next summer.

Westlife and Bon Jovi add extra Irish dates for next summer due to demand

Westlife have added an extra date at the SSE Arena, Belfast on May 22, 2019 while Bon Jovi will now play a second date on Sunday June 16, 2019.

Westlife recently announced their comeback Westlife 20 tour for next summer including two dates at Croke Park, Dublin on Friday and Saturday July 5 and 6, both of which have sold out.

The new Belfast date is the fourth date at the Northern Irish venue next summer following May 25, 26, and 27 which have already sold out.

Bon Jovi live on stage (PA)

Meanwhile, Bon Jovi will play their first date at the RDS in Dublin on Saturday 15. Tickets for the extra date on July 16 are now on sale via Ticketmaster.

