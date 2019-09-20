Westlife add second stadium tour date at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

There's good news for Westlife fans panicking about securing a ticket to their Páirc Uí Chaoimh concert next year - a second date has just been added.

Tickets for both Cork dates - the first on Friday, August 28, 2020, and the second on Saturday 29 - are on sale now.

Emeli Sandé will be special guest for both shows.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian announced on Monday that they would play the Cork stadium next year and the new date makes them the first artists to play multiple shows at the venue.

They will now be the third major act to play the €70m revamped Pairc Uí Chaoimh after Ed Sheeran played three sell-out concerts in 2018 and Rod Stewart played a single gig there last May.

The dates come on the back of their fastest-selling tour to date, the Twenty Twenty tour, which saw them selling 600,000 tickets across 13 countires this summer.

They also played two sold-out shows as Dublin's Croke Park, marking their comeback after seven years apart.

Westlife will also headline Wembley Stadium in London on August 22 next year, making them the second Irish act alongside U2 to do so.

Both Cork shows will be their only Irish shows of next year and will feature their greatest hits from Swear It Again to Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up as well as new songs from their forthcoming album Spectrum including Hello My Love, Better Man, and Dynamite.

The lads have sold over 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No. 1.

Westlife’s new album, ‘Spectrum’, co-written by Ed Sheeran, will be released on Friday 15 November.

Tickets priced from €59.50 including booking fees are now on sale from Ticketmaster.

Online Editors