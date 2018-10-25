Westlife add second Croke Park date as first date sold out

Tickets went on sale at 9am for the Dublin date of their Twenty Tour on Friday July 5 and have already sold out. Tickets are now on sale for a second date on Saturday July 6.

The group - Kian Egan, Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Mark Feehily - split seven years ago with two dates at the Dublin venue.

Two weeks ago they announced they were reforming for a new tour across May, June and July next year, and new music.

They will perform new songs alongside their hits including Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up and Unbreakable.

The band have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI, and will release new music soon.

These shows will be their first as a group since they played Croke Park in Dublin on 23rd June 2012.

Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have their first 7 singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide.

They still hold the record for the most shows played at The SSE Arena, Wembley - 28. They sold out Croke Park Stadium in a record breaking 5 minutes. They also hold the record for the most shows played at The SSE Arena, Belfast by any band - 50.

Tickets priced from €59.50 inclusive are on sale now via Ticketmaster

Online Editors