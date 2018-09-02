Entertainment Music News

'We're so sorry' - U2 forced to abandon gig last night as Bono lost his voice during the show

Payu Tiwari

Irish rock band U2 were forced to abandon their Berlin gig last night as lead singer Bono lost his voice halfway through the show.

Fans reported that as Bono was singing his fourth song, his voice started to go.

He struggled with vocal issues through "Red Flag Day" and "Beautiful Day" before telling the crowd he couldn't continue, fans said.

According to reports, the singer appeared “visibly distressed” as he suffered “a complete loss of voice” after performing a handful of songs at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin.

“We're so sorry for tonight's cancellation,” the band wrote in a statement on their website.

“Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.”

The band said that they don’t know what happened, but they’re taking medical advice on the issue. The statement was signed by all band members except Bono.

The Mercedes Benz Arena, where U2 performed August 31 and September 1 as part of its experience+innocence tour, tweeted: "Get well soon, Bono."

U2 have said that they appreciate the dedication of their audience, and will keep them posted.

“We appreciate our audience's understanding and all our fans' support in Berlin and those who travelled from afar,” read the statement. “We will update you very soon.”

