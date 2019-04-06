The Cranberries have said they'll never "do the Queen thing" and try to replace the late Dolores O'Riordan.

'We're not going to do the Queen thing' - The Cranberries on making music after Dolores O'Riordan

The Limerick rockers, who have been making music together since 1989, are gearing up to release their final album In The End. The group said they still haven't come to terms with her death and that she had been doing well in the months before her death, which an inquest concluded last year was a result of her drowning in a London hotel room bathtub while she was intoxicated.

Drummer Fergal Lawler told the Telegraph: "It hasn’t really sunk in. You’ll be driving down the road and see someone and go, ‘Oh, that’s Dolores’ – and then ‘No, it’s not her’."

They had imagined themselves to be "like the Irish Rolling Stones" and come and gone at their choosing, but after their eighth album, they won't ever try to replace Dolores. "We’re not going to be getting another singer and doing the Queen thing. No way. No way."

Noel said that she had been sober for three years before her death and had been doing well in her recovery and managing her bipolar disorder well. “I knew in my heart and soul she didn’t do this deliberately because she wasn’t in that place at all,” guitarist Noel Hogan said.

“When Dolores passed away, the songs like Linger and Dreams were everywhere again and I started to realise – and I don’t mean this in a cocky way – that they sound like they could have been recorded six months ago.”

