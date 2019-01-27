'We're gutted' - Bastille forced to cancel tonight's sold out Olympia Theatre concert

'Adverse weather conditions' are being cited for the cancellation by promoters MCD, who issued a statement on the group's behalf.

"Unfortunately, due to adverse weather conditions which have affected Irish Sea sailings over the last 24hrs, Bastille have been forced to cancel their sold out Irish date tonight (Sunday 27th January 2019) at Dublin's Olympia Theatre," it reads.

"Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets while the band, venue and promoters work to reschedule the date as soon as possible with a further announcement later this week."

The British band, who formed in 2010, are in the middle of a tour of the UK and Europe, and said they are "gutted" to have to cancel their Dublin date.

"We’re gutted that our gig in Dublin tonight has had to be postponed," they said.

"We’ve been trying everything possible in the last 24 hours to get the tour trucks and buses to Ireland, but the bad weather has meant all ferries have been cancelled and none of our gear will be able to make it in time. Huge apologies to everyone with tickets and anyone who’s travelled."

Sending loads of love to you lot In the queue. Thank you for being there as ever, this is nuts that it’s not happening. We’re really gutted. A lot of people have been working on the show for ages and tried everything to get over. Hope you have some fun in Dublin for us. X — BASTILLE (@bastilledan) January 27, 2019

Online Editors