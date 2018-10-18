Irish band Picture This look set for global stardom after signing with US record label Republic Records.

Irish band Picture This look set for global stardom after signing with US record label Republic Records.

'We're buzzing' - Picture This on top of the world over US label deal and five-night stint at the 3Arena

Republic has A-list performers including Ariana Grande and Drake on its books, giving the group, from Athy, Co Kildare, a real chance of worldwide success.

Owen Cardiff, Ryan Hennessy, Jimmy Rainsford and Cliff Deane from band Picture This speaking to media and fans during a press briefing at The Westbury Hotel as they announce their new tour and album. Pic Steve Humphreys 17th October 2018

They are gearing up to release their second album, MDRN LV, and are embarking on a European tour next year to promote it, which will culminate in an unprecedented five-night stint at the 3Arena.

The group will perform at the venue from March 27 to 31.

Ryan Hennessy from band Picture This speaking to media and fans during a press briefing at The Westbury Hotel as they announce their new tour and album. Pic Steve Humphreys 17th October 2018

"We're absolutely buzzing. It's unbelievable. Nobody has done five nights in 3Arena," they told Independent.ie.

"People have done five nights in The Point, but it was a different capacity. It's incredible. It's quite scary."

Picture This in the Westbury Hotel,Dublin to announce that they are to play 5 nights in the 3Arena from 27th to 31st March 2019.

Picture This - Ryan Hennessy, Jimmy Rainsford, Owen Cardiff and Cliff Deane - were the biggest Irish act of 2017, with their debut album staying at the top of the charts for four weeks.

While only two years have passed since their formation, the band have already sold an unprecedented 300,000 tickets in Ireland.

Fans listen to Picture This performing on the balcony of The Westbury Hotel off Grafton Street as they announce their new tour and album. Pic Steve Humphreys 17th October 2018

"Things are happening all the time. It's great because it keeps you focused and it's fun. We want to keep working," they said.

Republic Records got in touch when they saw how well the group were doing on the Irish charts.

"We got an email. They saw a Shazam chart from Ireland and we were topping the charts. They emailed us and said, 'What's your story?'

"All the labels came down. Warner, Universal. They were all there and they fought over us. Republic are great."

Jimmy added: "They're all people our age and they're a great team."

When asked if signing could lead to them getting to work with the likes of Drake and Grande, he said: "Absolutely. It's amazing that they put us as priority over those people, even for today.

"It opens a world of opportunities for us."

Picture This have enjoyed plenty of success already. They were the most streamed Irish act of last year and are currently the biggest-selling Irish artists of 2018.

Tickets for their 3Arena gigs go on sale next Wednesday and can be bought on ticketmaster.ie.

Herald