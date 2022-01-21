‘We were gutted’ – frontman of Meat Loaf cover band recalls meeting that ‘almost took place’ with his music idol

Meat Loaf was said to be in 'cranky' form on the date of his Dublin concert in 2002. Photo: AP/Kai-Uwe Knoth

A FORMER Meat Loaf cover band frontman has recalled how the group received a Garda escort into a Meat Loaf concert, only to be told that that the singer was too "cranky" to meet them.

Brendan Walsh fronted 'A Taste of Meat Loaf' for five years, which was one of the most-booked cover bands in Ireland when they toured 20 years ago.

Despite seeing Meat Loaf live in concert three times, he will always remember the meeting with his idol that nearly was.

"I grew up in Tullyallen, Co Louth, which was predominantly a biker village at the time and I'd five brothers, so Meat Loaf was listened to a lot,” he told LMFM’s Late Lunch programme.

"I started singing and was told my voice was very like Meat Loaf, so we started a cover band which was very successful at the time.

"I had seen Meat Loaf live in the 3 Arena and Ardgillan Castle in Dublin, as well as in Drogheda, so I was a big fan.”

When it was announced that Meat Loaf – real name Michael Lee Aday – was returning to Dublin in 2002, Mr Walsh saw it as a big opportunity.

He said: "When I heard he was coming to Dublin's Marlay Park in 2002, I rang our manager who worked with promoters MCD and asked him to pull in a favour for backstage passes to meet him. I was told there would be no problem.

"I told him not to book us in for a gig anywhere on the day but about a week before the concert, our manager rang us and asked us if we would play at the Blackwater Festival in Waterford.

"We were assured that we had an early slot and would be on the road and back in Dublin in good time for the concert.

"But on the day, it turned out there were other support acts ahead of us and everything was running late, so we were all on edge to finish the gig and get out of there.”

When the gig in Waterford was finished, it was a race against time to get to Marlay Park in south Dublin.

"I have to say, I broke a few speed limits in the van to get back to Dublin in time,” he says.

"We arrived at the gates to collect our passes just as Meat Loaf was singing the last song, so we got a Garda escort down to the front of the stage.

"We were all excited but the stage manager told us that Meat Loaf was in a bit of a cranky mood and he was exhausted and wouldn't be seeing anyone after the concert.

"We were gutted. I often think, if we were early, we would have been backstage before the concert and possibly have met him then.

"It was the meeting that almost took place.”