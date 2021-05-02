Imelda May’s fighting spirit and activism comes from her mother, the Dublin singer discussed this morning.

Like most people, Imelda has said that the most difficult thing about lockdown has been being unable to see her own family.

Imelda lives in London with her daughter Violet, and as such it has not been possible for her to visit her 94 year old mother who has dementia.

“It was really hard because we couldn’t visit her. And couldn’t explain to her what was happening. And we were just beside ourselves without going into hospital, and being afraid we wouldn't see her again, you know?” she said on RTÉ Radio One’s Sunday with Miriam.

Read More

“She caught Covid in hospital and recovered. She’s like Lazarus, you know? Brilliant. And she’s home again now thank god.”

She went on to describe both of her parents as her “entourage”, saying she has followed in her mother’s footsteps and maintained an interest in human rights.

“One of my earliest memories with mam is her putting me in a pram and bringing me down to protest down on the Quays. Putting a placard in my hand. So she’d protest about things. She’d know her rights. She’d fight for them, for other people as well,” Imelda said.

“She got computers into the schools in our area. When NCAD came in, the art college came into the Liberties, mam was banging on the door and wouldn’t stop until she got a scholarship for children in our area or a child in our area every so often. And she got that and that’s still there now.”

Imelda is the youngest of five siblings, and discussed how her mother settled down later in life, which wasn’t as common at the time.

“Mam was 48 having me. I was the surprise child,” she said. “She was born in 1927, and that time I think a lot of people got married quite young, and she said she didn’t want to do that. She didn’t get married until she was in her thirties and started having a family in her thirties, which was unusual for then, of course.

“But I asked her why and she said: ‘Because I loved my job and I loved going out dancing with all my friends.’ And she said ‘at that time when you get married you kind of had to give all that up’. And she said: ‘I wasn’t ready to give that up, I was having too much fun’. So she was headstrong early on.”

Both of her parents also have a deep love for each other, Imelda said. And of course, this really set an example for her - particularly since the relationship was based on “equality”.

“They had a love that I thought was normal,” she said. “So I was brought up with this incredibly equal relationship as such a beautiful example of a relationship. And I was brought up thinking that was normal, but I’m not sure if it was so normal then.”

Describing her parents’ relationship, Imelda said her dad would often say: “I’m the kite, and she’s the tail. Without her I’d fly away, she balances me, and without me she wouldn’t lift off the ground as high, and together we’re the perfect kite.”

Read More

Irish Independent