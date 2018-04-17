'We referred to him as the king' - tributes pour in as country music singer Big Tom dies aged 81

Tributes have began pouring in for the late singer, who was dubbed the 'Ireland's king of country music' since dominating the showband scene in the 1960s.

The showband leader from Co Monaghan, whose real name was Thomas McBride, passed away in the early hours of this morning. His children announced the news via his Facebook page, writing: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father Big Tom McBride (RIP) this morning. Dad passed away peacefully in the company of his family. "He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace."

'Big Tom' had suffered with health problems over the years and was previously hospitalised in 2006 after suffering a heart attack. He leaves behind four children. Tom's wife of more than 50 years Rose died in February.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he was “very saddened” to hear of the death of Big Tom. “Big Tom was certainly a giant in Irish country music for over 50 years.

“With his band the Mainliners, he filled dance halls the length and breadth of the country. His songs were a reflection of Irish life and an important connection for the Irish diaspora,” Mr Varadkar said. He added: “Not many people are known by their first name, but that was Big Tom. It shows his popularity and legendary status as the king of Irish country music.

“I want to extend my condolences to his family and his huge army of fans."

Crooner Daniel O'Donnell spoke about his relationship with the late singer, saying that Tom's music connected the Irish diaspora over the years.

"He reached out to people in Ireland, and those who had emigrated from Ireland In the days so many people lived in England and their connection with home was all the music and dances at the weekend. He meant so much to people and so much to the country singers in Ireland," he told RTE Radio One. "He will be missed so, so much. He was the greatest." O'Donnell said he believes Tom's health deteriorated after his wife's passing.

"It's just so sad," he said on RTE Radio One. "On the other hand, he was probably heartbroken without his wife, Rose. Maybe for him, it's a gift from God.

"His family, I'm sure they are just devastated at his passing. "I'm sure since Rose died, his life was darker. Every step Tom took, Rose was a step behind him. "I can't assume anything, only there is a great reunion in heaven today."

