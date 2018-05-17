Some fans attending Ed Sheeran's Phoenix Park show in Dublin on Wednesday night have expressed their disappointment over not being able to see or hear the singer clearly.

Some fans attending Ed Sheeran's Phoenix Park show in Dublin on Wednesday night have expressed their disappointment over not being able to see or hear the singer clearly.

'We left about eight songs in' - Aiken Promotions 'reviewing' situation at Phoenix Park for Ed Sheeran gigs

The first of three sold out concerts at the Dublin park drew 50,000 fans and came after six other sold out shows that went down a storm with fans in Cork and Galway.

We were rocking to Ed Sheeran last night....all good prep for Saturday's concert. #EdSheeran #Dublin #Brahms #Requiem #Carlow https://t.co/vdgDzErLBf pic.twitter.com/aYhTpU1So9 — CarlowChoralSociety (@CarlowChoralSoc) May 17, 2018 However, while the show itself and Ed's performance could not be faulted by concert goers, some said they had a very poor view of the stage and could not hear Ed singing which they felt was due to 'overcrowding'.

One fan, who said she had previously seen Ed four or five times, said the standing area was "crammed to capacity" while another said it was "scarily overcrowded on the pitch". Others spoke of "constant pushing and shoving" and feeling "claustrophobic". .@aikenpromotions @TicketmasterIre you need to consider a different layout to the Phoenix Park for future concerts, I had a good view but can see what many were frustrated @edsheeran last night. Might also be worth having someone in the stands who can see the crowd as we had — sorchac (@sorchac11) May 17, 2018 acres of space around us to one side of the stage while so many were stuck outside behind the stands. Also need to look at the entrance / exit system to the food and toilets area for the standing crowd as it was a disaster when the concert was in full flow. — sorchac (@sorchac11) May 17, 2018 Some fans who were standing towards the back of the site complained about the seated stands and a merchandise stand blocking their view of the stage.

One fan wrote, "There were as many people behind stands as there were in front of them. Ed is a fab musician but poor experience, and not value for money unfortunately". . @aikenpromotions this was the view behind us. We could barely see the stage and there was no speakers or screens behind the two stands that were blocking everyone’s view. We got crushed between the stands at one stage, it was a joke. #edsheeran #phoenixpark pic.twitter.com/ZtscKb4N5k — Vals F (@missvalf) May 16, 2018 @aikenpromotions #edsheeran ...we were so disappointed with Phoenix Park as a venue. Stick to stadiums. There were as many people behind stands as there were in front of them. Ed is a fab musician but poor experience, and not value for money unfortunately 🙁 pic.twitter.com/qWic7VCPD4 — John O'Keeffe (@iamjohnokeeffe) May 16, 2018 It was a nightmare. Glad we left when we did, had a better time listening to the music in the car cause we couldn't hear a thing at the gig. So disappointed — Amanda (@iAmanda91) May 17, 2018 I know same here :( devastated. People who were sitting or up around that way seemed to have a ball but we couldn't hear a thing. We left about eight songs in! I'm so Upset over it I was really looking forward to it he's one of my faves — Amanda (@iAmanda91) May 16, 2018 I agree. It was scarily overcrowded on the pitch. One route out /in to loos etc. No proper standing room anywhere. Couldnt get over it. Absolutely zero space at the rear like there normally is. Not great overall& dissapointing — Dee Coyne Farrelly (@DeeDeelicious73) May 17, 2018 Me and my cousin had the exact same experience! It was so claustrophobic, we couldn't see much, and there was constant pushing and shoving. I saw him last week in cork and had a completely different experience. So disappointed 😥 — Leah Louise King (@Leahlouking) May 16, 2018 Love going to a gig and not being able to see the artist. Hope the merch sales were good though... #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/8SC9fBLMEW — James Harding (@Jamesy_Harding) May 16, 2018 Those towards the front of the site, however, and those who were seated, thoroughly enjoyed the show.

So saw this big name musician in Phoenix Park last night. It was a great concert and entertained 50,000 fans amazingly well. Anyone who's got tickets, you are in for a treat! #EdSheeran #Music #Dublin pic.twitter.com/WNkxQLAzqt — Alex Rathke (@AlexRathke) May 17, 2018 A day or two before yesterday (Wednesday), I got a phone call to go see Ed Sheeran in Dublin. Safe to say I made the right choice in 😍 he was absolutely amazing! This was my view from where I was pic.twitter.com/RGSaT8B2cI — Leah Carroll (@lee4matt) May 17, 2018 @edsheeran was brilliant last night, I don't know why people are saying the gig wasn't good - it was great! Transport could be improved, definitely - but it was a good gig! #EdSheeran — Eoghan Augusta (@Gussy89) May 17, 2018 Couldn’t get any better than listening to this man while watching the sunset #edsheeran #phoenixpark pic.twitter.com/CD6gi0jGTO — Megan Kenny (@megankenny110) May 17, 2018 Aiken Promotions have released a statement explaining what happened in detail and assuring fans that they are "putting additional measures in place to prevent it happening again". Here is the statement in full:

"Last night (16 May 2018) at the first Ed Sheeran concert at the Phoenix Park, movement of people through the large gap between two banks of seats (that is the connection between the concessions area/entrances and the viewing area/pitch) worked well all night until Ed took to the stage when we had approximately 5k people still to come in.

"When Ed went on stage those people who were in the concessions /toilet area and those still entering came in through the gap but did not move on to take a place in the designated standing area, they just stopped inside the gap to watch the show. This gap was not meant to be a viewing area, it was designed to facilitate movement between areas.

"This meant the people behind those who had stopped were unable to get into the viewing area and likewise some people were unable to get back out to the toilets for a time. There was at all times plenty of space left and right but it took time and many stewards and Gardai to move them on in. Once this had been done normal movement between the areas resumed. "The team are meeting this morning to review it and are putting additional measures in place to prevent it happening again." There were no reports of any injuries, even minor, as a result of the issue.

Gardai also had no reports of any incidents from the event.

Online Editors