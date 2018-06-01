If hard work and determination were all it took to make it in the music industry Sean and Conor Price would have a very long career ahead of them.

'We just want to get them over with' - Sean and Conor Price to kick off nationwide tour straight after Leaving and Junior Cert exams

Luckily the Blessington brothers are equipped with the talent to back up their impressive work ethic.

Sean and Conor Price

For the past several months they've managed to juggle studying for State exams (Sean's dong his Leaving, Conor his Junior Cert) with competing on The X Factor, performing on the show's live tour, and doing the Olympia panto. Keen to keep the momentum going in the wake of their X Factor stint, they've just released their second single since X Factor, Get Lost (the first was Be Like You), while gearing up to finally sit those pivotal exams over the next two weeks.

Sean and Conor Price sing Sia's Cheap Thrills on The X Factor

The day after they put down their pens, they're heading off on a tour of the country. It's exhausting just thinking about it, but as Sean (18) quips, "We're still young lads, we've got the energy!". The boys have been performing together for several years and write all their own music. On The X Factor they had the opportunity to showcase some of their work, but also sang covers, some of which didn't resonate as well.

The Price Brothers at the Judges’ Houses stage of the competition

They're relieved now to be able to focus on their own unique sound which usually sees Conor singing and Sean rapping and playing guitar. "It's brilliant [to be recording their own material]," says Sean. "We've always sort of known what we want to do with our music and our sound so to be able to release our own music now is amazing.

"We just found out Get Lost went straight to number one so it's great. It was the same last time with Be Like You and it's all down to the support we have from the X Factor and the continued support from the show and from the fans. "The fans have been with us since the beginning of the show and it's amazing to see the support they still give us."

Speaking to Independent.ie from the back of the car as their dad drives them up to Belfast for a series of radio interviews, they're as upbeat as ever. There's no hint of any exam nerves niggling ahead of next week.

"We're fairly busy now but we just want to get [the exams] out of the way and head off on tour," says Conor.

"We know ourselves that we just need to get into exam mode for the next two and a half weeks and keep focused on that and then we can focus on music. We've a routine now. We know how to do this and do music as well." While their friends will celebrate the end of the exams together, Sean and Conor head straight off on tour, which is, they say, their form of celebration. "Our friends are coming to the shows and stuff so that's our celebration really," says Sean.

Sean has applied for BIMM music school while Conor is heading into Transition Year but they're both planning on focusing solely on music for the next year, in the hopes of building the foundations of a long and steady career.

"For the next few months we're just going to work really hard and focus on doing our music careers and getting our music out there, doing shows, getting our exams. At the end of that we'll hopefully be able to keep going with the music," says Sean. "It's important what happens in the next 12 months. But we have things to fall back on - Conor has two years of school and I've college to fall back on. We're excited to see what the next year brings us and hopefully it will bring us where we want to be." Sean and Conor's new single Get Lost is available to purchase on all digital platforms now. Their nationwide headline Be Like You tour kicks off on June 23 in Limerick, before Vicar Street for two nights, Drogheda, Castlebar, Wexford, Killarney, Derry, and Belfast. Tickets from Ticketmaster.

Online Editors