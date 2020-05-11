'We have a responsibility to our fans' - Electric Picnic 2020 officially cancelled

The 2020 Electric Picnic festival has officially been cancelled, organisers confirmed in a statement this afternoon.

The annual festival, which attracts 60,000 revellers each year to Stradbally in Co Laois, is the latest mass gathering to be cancelled due to virus fears.

It was due to take place on September 4 to 6 and is one of the most popular Irish festivals, attracting goers from all over Europe.

In a statement issued this afternoon, organisers said that cancelling has become "unavoidable".

"Whilst the entire Electric Picnic team are terribly disappointed, we have a responsibility to all our fans, artists, crews, suppliers, sponsors, partners and our entire Electric Picnic family including the wonderful people of Stradbally who have welcomed us into their community each year," the statement reads.

Organisers thanked the fans and said that 2021 will bring "lots more fun"

"We would like to thank each and every one of them for their fantastic support and outstanding contribution towards making the festival such an amazing event and look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2021 for lots more fun, music, extravagance and magical moments."

This is the latest hit for festival goers this summer after mostly all other festivals scheduled to take place have been cancelled, including Life, Sea Sessions, All Together Now and Longitude.

Ticket holders can seek a refund from Ticketmaster or hold on to their tickets for next year's festival.

"For more information on this please email enquiries@festivalrepublic.com and we will do all we can to assist."

The statement also encouraged support for emergency services.

"Finally, we encourage everyone to continue supporting our emergency services, who provide invaluable support and assistance at all our events and we again express our gratitude, admiration and thanks for their dedication and professionalism which is proving so vital at this time," organisers added.

"For now, keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other."

