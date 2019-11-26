Snow Patrol have just announced the cancellation of tonight's sold out show at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

Snow Patrol have just announced the cancellation of tonight's sold out show at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

'We are gutted' - Snow Patrol forced to cancel tonight's Olympia show due to illness

The Northern Irish rockers have been forced to pull out "due to illness" according to promoters MCD.

They made the announcement to fans on their official social media channels.

“So sorry to announce, due to illness, we have to cancel tonight’s show at the Olympia Theatre Dublin. Information on refunds will follow shortly. We are gutted & were so looking forward to Dublin but it’s just not possible to do the show tonight. See you all soon we promise. SP. x” they wrote.

Tickets can be refunded in full at point of purchase.

The concert was one of two Irish shows on their Reworked tour as they are also lined up to play Belfast's Waterfront Hall on November 28.

The tour sees them playing reimagined versions of tracks from their catalogue, as well as new songs from their Reworked album.

Earlier this month the band was honoured with one of Norhtern Ireland's top music prizes.

They were given the 2019 Oh Yeah Legend award at the NI Music Prize night, recognising a group from Northern Ireland of exceptional stature.

Online Editors