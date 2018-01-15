'We are devastated' - Cranberries bandmates lead tributes to Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan's bandmates in The Cranberries have led the tributes to the singer who died today aged 46.

In a tweet on their official Twitter account, Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan, and Fergal Lawler paid an emotional tribute to their lead singer.

"We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today. Noel, Mike and Fergal"

Noel, Mike and Fergal — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018 The singer was found dead at a hotel on London's Park Lane, it has been confirmed.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police in Westminster are dealing with a sudden death. "Officers were called at 9.05am on Monday January 15 to a hotel in Park Lane, W1. A woman in her mid-40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained. Inquiries continue." Tributes came in from across the worlds of music and politics for the Limerick woman, who was found dead in a London hotel earlier today.

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, issued a statement saying: “Dolores O’Riordan was the voice of a generation. For anyone who grew up in Ireland in the 1990s, the Cranberries were an iconic band, who captured all of the angst that came with your teenager years. “The Cranberries were hugely successful not just at home, but also overseas, particularly in the United States where they received critical acclaim. Dolores’ unique voice ensured that the band’s biggest hits sound as good today as when they were released more than 20 years ago.

“As the female lead singer of an international rock band, Dolores blazed a trail and was arguably Limerick’s greatest ever rock star. Her voice and her contribution to music will be remembered far beyond her native county for many years to come.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Dolores O’Riordan’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”

When asked about her death, Oscar-winning Irish director Neil Jordan said "it's just too tragic for words, I don't know what to say". President Michael D Higgins also issued a statement: “It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and song writer.

"Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally.

"I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes. "To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.” 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott paid tribute to Dolores on his show this evening. He had worked with the singer on RTE series The Voice of Ireland on which she had been a judge.

2FM's Dave Fanning also spoke about Dolores attending his wedding and of her being particularly proud of her father who played a tune which everyone loved. Dolores' father Terence had passed away in 2001 after a long battle with cancer and Fanning said it "hit her very hard". He said she was a "lovely, kind woman". Minister Katherine Zappone tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dolores O'Riordan....an icon, a huge talent and a distinctive voice loved by fans worldwide ... RIP"

Dublin singer Hozier paid a lovely tribute on Twitter: "My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family." Dublin rockers Kodaline said, "Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends" Comedian and TV star James Corden said he met the singer when he was 15.

“She was kind and lovely,” he wrote on Twitter. “I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x.” Duran Duran also remembered the star, saying "We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time." Dave Davies of The Kinks shared a picture of himself with O’Riordan.

He said: “I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly – I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well – we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together – unbelievable god bless her.” Kings of Leon star Nathan Followill credited the singer with having "one of the greatest voices of my youth" and Ronan Keating said, "Totally shocked at the news about Dolores O Riordan an incredible talent and a lovely soul." Jim Corr offered his "deepest sympathies" to Dolores' family at this time while Brian McFadden remembered working with her, "Can't believe Dolores O'Riordan has died. I'm in shock. Iconic vocalist and a lovely woman too. Had the honour of signing with her for pope john paul in the Vatican many years ago."

Singer Frank Turner also took to Twitter to say, "Oh lord. Not Dolores O’Riordan. Grew up singing Cranberries songs. Tragic news." while British presenter Zayn Lowe said he was "sad" to hear the news. RTE Radio 1 presenter John Creedon spoke of his shock, "Such a shock to hear that Dolores O'Riordan of #thecranberries has died aged just 46. So sorry for her family and close friends. R.I.P."

NewsTalk presenter and lead singer of Something Happens Tom Dunne called her death "a terrible shock" while the Rubberbandits said it was a "very sad say for Limerick, a legend gone". Today FM's Alison Curtis said, "Us Canadian teen girls were lifted when Sinead and Dolores hit our shores - we admired them and wanted to be like them - this is so sad #DoloresORiordan" Labour Party TD for Limerick City Jan O’Sullivan released a statement saying, “I was saddened to hear of the sudden death of The Cranberries lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan. My thoughts first and foremost are with her family. Read more: Darragh McManus: 'Dolores O’Riordan wasn't just nice, she was funny, smart, honest, self-deprecating, generous with her time and memories'

“Dolores was an iconic figure of 90s Irish music. The music Dolores made has touched many people. Her talent and that of her bandmates put Limerick on the map musically. "Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dilís.” Culture Minister Josepha Madigan paid tribute to the singer, saying she was “enormously successful artist internationally”. “She made a huge contribution to the arts internationally, with millions of record sales worldwide.

“She was an inspiration to many across the world and had a truly unique voice. Her haunting vocals on classics such as Linger and Zombie will live on forever,” the minister said. “I’d like to pass on my condolences to her family at what must be a very difficult time for them. ”

Online Editors