WATCH: Video for Ed Sheeran's Happier stars a puppet and balloon woman but it's still strangely emotional
Ed Sheeran's new video stars a puppet Ed (who we last saw in the video for Sing) lamenting a lost love, played by a puppet constructed entirely of balloons.
Nevertheless, it's strangely emotional...
Happier is the latest release from Ed's 14 million-selling third studio album ‘÷’ and the video, shot in New York, is thanks to Emil Nava who has worked on many of Ed's previous official videos.
Happier has received over 400 million streams and has landed 8 x Platinum/5 x Gold certifications across the globe.
Also this week, Ed landed two nominations at the Ivor Novello’s for ‘PRS for Music Most Performed Work’ with his singles Castle on the Hill and Shape of You.
Currently on a world stadium tour, Ed will return to Ireland next Friday 4th May to play 10 dates across Cork, Belfast, Galway and Dublin to over 500,000 people.
Online Editors