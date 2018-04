WATCH: This haunting version of 'Dreams' by The Cranberries will make your hair stand on end

Independent.ie

Here's what happens when you decide to try out singing in a car park.

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/music-news/watch-this-haunting-version-of-dreams-by-the-cranberries-will-make-your-hair-stand-on-end-36829163.html

https://www.independent.ie/videos/article36823680.ece/20762/AUTOCROP/h342/2930926-1524148634590496.jpg