WATCH: The Irish Eurovision medley you always wanted was on the Late Late Show last night
Everyone's favourite winning Irish Eurovision song got an airing on Friday's Late Late Show.
With Ryan O'Shaughnessy gearing up to perform Together at the first Eurovision semi-final in Lisbon on Tuesday night, the show featured a segment dedicated to the contest.
Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan allowed us to relive our memories of the 1994 victory as they once again took to the piano and guitar for Rock n Roll Kids.
Viewers were thrilled.
Insert the annual ‘I LOVE Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids’ tweet.— Marie McCormack (@Mactweets1) May 4, 2018
I really do though #LateLate #LateLateShow
Now you're talkin' ! (Rock 'n' Roll Kids) 😉 #latelate— Clo (@ClodaghShortall) May 4, 2018
Not a huge Eurovision fan by any stretch of the imagination but rock n roll kids is a great song #latelate #LateLateShow https://t.co/dQrMi2PI9t— Steve Casey ♿🎧🎙💻📻🎶 (@leglesstweets) May 4, 2018
It was, in fact, part of a Eurovision medley and soon Linda Martin joined them to perform her winning song, Why Me?, followed not by another Irish winning song, but by Abba's Waterloo, perhaps to raise the tempo a little.
Abba delighted the clapping audience and one particular women in a red top very, very much indeed.
Viewers, not so much.
Charlie McGettigan, a classy singer songwriter, looks like a man that's given up on life finding himself singing Waterloo on the #LateLate— Diarmuid (@diarmuidthe1st) May 4, 2018
with Linda Martin.
Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/ry14gr7nKN
Also on last night's show there was a Eurovision Spin and Sing game with Paul Harrington, Linda Martin, Jake Carter, Rory Cowan, Ronan Johnston and Emma O'Driscoll giving Johnny Logan's Hold Me Now an airing.
There was lots of arm waving to 'Hold Me Now'...
Read more: WATCH: 'It takes a lot of time to become a classic' - Paul Harrington on Eurovision hopeful Ryan's dream to emulate Rock and Roll Kids
