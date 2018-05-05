WATCH: The Irish Eurovision medley you always wanted was on the Late Late Show last night

With Ryan O'Shaughnessy gearing up to perform Together at the first Eurovision semi-final in Lisbon on Tuesday night, the show featured a segment dedicated to the contest.

Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan allowed us to relive our memories of the 1994 victory as they once again took to the piano and guitar for Rock n Roll Kids.

Insert the annual ‘I LOVE Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids’ tweet.



I really do though #LateLate #LateLateShow — Marie McCormack (@Mactweets1) May 4, 2018

Not a huge Eurovision fan by any stretch of the imagination but rock n roll kids is a great song #latelate #LateLateShow https://t.co/dQrMi2PI9t — Steve Casey ♿🎧🎙💻📻🎶 (@leglesstweets) May 4, 2018

It was, in fact, part of a Eurovision medley and soon Linda Martin joined them to perform her winning song, Why Me?, followed not by another Irish winning song, but by Abba's Waterloo, perhaps to raise the tempo a little.

Abba delighted the clapping audience and one particular women in a red top very, very much indeed.