Watch: Stunning animated music video for Cranberries single 'All Over Now' released

The animated music video for The Cranberries' single 'All Over Now' has landed.

The animated music video for The Cranberries' single 'All Over Now' has landed.

The track is the first single from the band's final eighth and final album 'In The End', featuring the vocals of the late Dolores O'Riordan, which releases on April 26.

The video is the product of collaboration between award-winning director Dan Britt and illustrator Tom Clohosy, who created the backgrounds, which are partly inspired by Eric Ravilious' landscapes of the English countryside.

The video takes inspiration from 'In the end is my beginning', a TS Elliot poem which resonates with the band, and the song's tale of an abusive relationship to visualise Dolores' lyrics.

"After some initial discussions about the direction I was left alone for the most part," said Dan. "The Band's support has led to what I hope is a good match to this lovely song, a fitting tribute to Dolores."

Produced by Stephen Street, the album 'In The End', features eleven tracks, and comes thirty years after the band formed in Limerick.

Dolores, along with fellow Cranberries Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan, and Fergal Lawlor, sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, and are responsible for classics including Linger, Zombie, and Dreams.

Work on 'In The End' began in May 2017 and later that year the band had written and demoed the eleven songs. Dolores was, according to Noel, "so energized by the prospect of making this record and to getting back out on the road to play the songs live".

In the light of Dolores' tragic death last year, the guys, with the support of Dolores' family, wanted to honour her memory by completing the album.

Speaking about the band’s concerns at the time Noel said, "We knew this had to be one of the, if not the, best Cranberries album that we could possibly do. The worry was that we would destroy the legacy of the band by making an album that wasn’t up to standard.

"Once we had gone through all the demos that Dolores and I had worked on and decided that we had such a strong album we knew it would be the right thing and the best way that we could honour Dolores.”

Read more: The Cranberries' All Over Now review: 'One of the band's more compelling songs of the past decade'

Online Editors