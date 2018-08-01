WATCH: Saint Sister's haunting Causing Trouble video, directed by Brendan Canty who helmed Hozier's Take Me To Church

Directed by Brendan Carty, who helmed Hozier's powerful Take Me to Church video, it tells the story of a young couple's relationship and perfectly complements the stunning vocals of Saint Sister's Gemma Doherty and Morgan McIntyre.

Edith Bowman with Saint Sister, Kormac and Jafaris at launch of MadeByMusic from Three Ireland Saint Sister (l) and Kormac (r) will also be releasing videos as part of the #MadeByMusic campaign later this summer. PIC: Brian McEvoy

The video is the second release in Three's Made By Music initiative which aims to creating visually arresting music videos for songs about connection.

The initiative was launched last month with Jafaris' powerful If You Love Me, which was shot by New York based Irish director Shane Griffen. The third video with DJ Kormac will launch later this summer.

Edith Bowman jetted in to Dublin to launch the campaign last month. The former MTV presenter and BBC Radio 1 DJ told Independent.ie that it was an easy 'yes' to get involved.

"There's so many things that are a big thumbs up for this," she says. "It's a big brand like Three getting involved in something that's giving these new artists, that are very different genres of music, a chance, a platform, promotion, support to get their music heard.

"It's really easy for bands and artists to make and release music now. You don't need to rely on a record company and radio play but to be heard and to have longevity, to have a future, you do need support from somewhere so I think it's a fantastic initiative."

Online Editors