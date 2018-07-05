WATCH: Roisin Murphy’s mesmerising self-directed new video for Plaything

Róisín Murphy has released the self-directed video for her track Plaything, which she describes as “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do”.

Plaything features on one of four 12”s, produced by Maurice Fulton, which the Wicklow-born artist is releasing via The Vinyl Factory this summer.

All My Dreams / Innocence released in May and the second, Plaything / Like will release on Friday July 6. They are all accompanied by short films and feature graphic artwork by Bráulio Amado.

Sharing the video on Twitter, she said, "Plaything video. Please watch and if you like it share it. This visual project the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I am proud of it."

Murphy enjoyed massive success as one half of Moloko for almost a decade before embarking on a phenomenal solo career, which continues apace with the release of the 12”s this summer.

Speaking about the tracks via The Vinyl Factory, she said they are “about dancing”.

“My kind of dancing: all low and funky, allowing itself to be a little out of control. It’s all very simple in a way but Maurice has spent a lifetime immersed in music for dancing. His experience and depth of knowledge is undeniable. I did as I was told!” she said.

The project comes two years after the release of her fourth studio album, Take Her Up To Monto, which was preceded by Hairless Toys in 2015.

On Wednesday the artist hit out the ‘indifference’ of the music industry to her work in a series of tweets, which provoked a flood of messages of support from fans, fellow artists, and industry professionals.

Róisín Murphy will play the All Together Now Festival in Waterford, August 3-5.

Online Editors