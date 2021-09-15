Watch Rock Against Homelessness now on Virgin Media Player and support Focus Ireland

Independent.ie’s Rock Against Homelessness featuring the cream of Irish talent performing in aid of Focus Ireland is now featuring on the Virgin Media Player.

Recorded at the Olympia Theatre and Windmill Lane Recording Studios, Rock Against Homelessness is MCed by Panti Bliss with help from Love Island host Laura Whitmore, and features Irish acts including Pillow Queens, Tolü Mackay and Aslan – who duet with Gilbert O’Sullivan.

The show will feature on the Virgin Media Player for 90 days in an effort to boost donations to homelessness charity Focus Ireland.

From the Olympia, beloved Dublin legends Christy Dignam and Aslan take the stage, and their extensive set will include a duet with the legendary Gilbert O'Sullivan, and another duet with Paul Walsh/Royseven.

They will be followed by performances from Wyvern Lingo and Tolü Makay.

Directed by Dave Merriman of Savoy One Films and executive produced by the Sunday Independent's Barry Egan, Rock Against Homelessness will also feature performances from around the world. Irish icon Lesley Dowdall performs in Windmill Lane Recording Studios in Ringsend, duo Rodrigo Y Gabriela perform from Mexico, and the sensational Ryan McMullan will perform from Belfast.

Also in the Olympia, Panti Bliss will interview Oscar-winning director Jim Sheridan onstage about homelessness in Ireland.

Pillow Queens, who made their US TV debut with James Corden on CBS’ Late Late Show earlier this year, play their four-song set from Windmill Lane.

Figures from the Department of Housing show 8,132 people homeless in July, up 118 on the month previous.

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan said: “There are still over 2,100 children homeless in Ireland. This is wrong at every level and it is causing terrible damage to these children.

"We really need public support through donations, so our staff can be there to help protect these children and their families when they need it most, especially with the cold winter months coming.

"Indicators from our services across the country are that we will see a return to a pattern of rising homelessness in the next few months unless urgent and targeted action is taken. It is possible to prevent the situation getting worse if action is taken swiftly.”

Mr Dennigan said Focus Ireland needs to raise nearly 40pc of its annual budget through donations and that last year Rock Against Homelessness raised more than €70,000 for the charity.

“These funds were vital to help Focus Ireland support the most vulnerable families and individuals and keep them safe during Covid19,” he said.

"We cannot thank Mediahuis Ireland enough for this incredible support. This is the sixth year of Rock Against Homelessness. I’d also really like to say thank you to all the artists for giving their time to support our work.”

Jim Sheridan said: “With the homeless, it’s almost like you need to see scenes of them being driven out of their homes for it to really strike a chord with Irish people.

"You don’t see that, how they lost their home. All you see is the result; you’re not seeing whether it was the banks, or what caused them to be on the street. We need to examine the root causes of homelessness and what it was that brought them to that place.”

Peter Vandermeersch, publisher at Mediahuis Ireland, said: “Homelessness is one of the most urgent issues in this society.

"On Independent.ie and in our various print titles, we continually write about this issue but by organising this concert we want to do a bit more than write about it. We want to enhance the awareness and raise some money for Focus Ireland. Because nobody in this country should be without that place that we all call home.”

Bill Malone, Virgin Media Television’s director of content, said: “This event brings a host of Ireland’s most talented artists together and not only raises much needed funds for such a worthwhile charity, but also shines a light on this important issue.”

Sponsored by Cadbury and Arachas Insurance, Independent.ie’s Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus will be on the Virgin Player for three months.

Watch Independent.ie’s Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus Ireland now on Virgin Media Player now, and please donate what you can to Focus Ireland https://www.virginmediatelevision.ie/player/show/2131