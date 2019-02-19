Niall Horan and Julia Michaels gave a powerful performance of their new duet on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Watch: Niall Horan and Julia Michaels debut emotional new duet on Late Late Show with James Corden

Mullingar man Horan (25) and American singer Michaels (25) sang 'What a time' on the hit US entertainment show, after taking part in an escape room together, as you do.

Niall Horan and Julia Michaels duet on The Late Late Show with James Corden

The song features on Michaels' new EP, Inner Monologue Part I with the Irish singer as guest vocalist. Selena Gomez features on another track, Anxiety, on the same EP.

Horan and Michaels were praised for their performance on the show, with Horan's purple trousers garnering almost as much attention as the sweet hug the artists shared at the end.

Niall, who kicked off his career in One Direction almost a decade ago, has been enjoying a successful solo career since the band went on 'indefinite hiatus' in the summer of 2015.

His debut solo album Flicker, released in 2017 after he signed to Capitol Records, debuted at number one in Ireland and the US.

The album spawned singles Slow Hands, This Town, and Too Much to Ask and in late 2017 he embarked on a solo world tour.

Online Editors