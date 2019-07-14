WATCH: New York power outage: Jennifer Lopez 'devastated' after concert cancelled

Jennifer Lopez was forced to cancel her New York concert on Saturday night as a power cut plunged Manhattan into darkness.

The star was in the middle of her show at Madison Square Gardens when the outage happened and the venue evacuated.

It was the second of two planned shows at the venue.

Backstage she filmed a video for her fans to explain that she had been instructed to leave the stage and to apologise and express her disappointment.

"I am obviously heartbroken and devastated," she said, before promising to reschedule the show for another date.

"I'm very sad. I love you. I am sorry that this happened in the middle of our moment, this time."

Lopez posted online again later in the morning, saying that if all went to plan she could return to the famous New York venue on Monday to perform for the fans left disappointed by the blackout.

The singer said: “No blackouts this time. We will have the most amazing celebration ever.”

JLo's concert was just one of many shows and businesses affected by the five-hour power cut.

Times Square went dark and subway trains stopped as a transformer fire at West 64th Street and West End Avenue affected a 30 block stretch from Times Square to 72ns Street and Broadway.

Many Broadway musicals and plays were forced to cancel, including Hadestown, which last month won the Tony Award for best musical.

Emily Totero, 30, planned to bring out-of-town guests to see Moulin Rouge, but once they got to the theatre district, they saw the power go out.

"You could see all the theatre lights across the street, all the marquees went out. That's what we noticed first," she said.

Some shows like Frozen were among the Broadway shows to announce it had cancelled performances.

Additional reporting by PA.

