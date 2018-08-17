PREPARE to be brought back to the mid-noughties thanks to this rousing live version of Republic of Loose' hit Comeback Girl.

WATCH: Mik Pyro's new live version of Comeback Girl will give you that instant Friday feeling

The song that was played across every Irish radio station in 2006 is sure to give you that instant Friday feeling once more thanks to this rendition by Republic of Loose frontman Mik Pyro.

The Dubliner treated fans with this performance at a recent gig at Whelan's, which sent the audience wild.

Following Pyro will play Whelan's on August 25, following a performance there in June.

He will be playing tracks from him his upcoming debut solo album, as well as hits from the Republic Of Loose back catalogue.

To buy tickers to see Mik in Whelans on August 25th - Click here

