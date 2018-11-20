The makers of hit kids' TV series Pablo are marking World Children's Day with a new song, which aims to encourage children to celebrate their uniqueness.

The makers of hit kids' TV series Pablo are marking World Children's Day with a new song, which aims to encourage children to celebrate their uniqueness.

WATCH: Is this adorable children's song from Irish production company the new Baby Shark?

'Do You Best' would certainly give Baby Shark a run for its money in terms of catchiness, but it also carries a powerful message.

Pablo is the first-ever TV programme to feature an autistic child in the starring role and to have an all-autistic core cast.

Also, every episode was inspired by the real-life experiences of children with autism and each episode devised, co-written and voiced by young autistic talent.

Created by Paper Owl Productions, and filmed in Belfast, the series, which celebrates difference and diversity, is broadcast on RTE and across the world including the UK, China, Sweden, the Middle East and Africa.

As part of their 'Do Your Best' campaign the producers are encouraging children to take part by uploading a video of their rendition of the Do Your Best song or show off what they're best at by sharing the video with the hashtags #DoYourBestWithPablo and #WorldChildrensDay.

The message is that doing your own personal best is all that is important.

Series two of Pablo is currently in production with 104 new episodes due to air from autumn 2019.

Online Editors