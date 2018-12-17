Watch: Irish schoolboys record 'Lean on Me' to raise funds for classmate with cancer

A Cork school has released a rousing version of 'Lean on Me' to raise funds for a pupil of the school who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Fourth year students at St Colman's College in Fermoy, Cork recorded a video to accompany their version of the classic Bill Winters hit, which is available to purchase on iTunes.

Funds raised will go to charities including Bumbleance, Ronald McDonald House, and Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin where the pupil, who has not been named, is being treated.

Dara O’Murchu sings the songs opening lines and the song also features his fellow pupils and the impressive vocal talent of music teacher Sarah Berry. The track was produced by Mark Cahill and filmed by Liam Geddes.

The video for the song also features brave 'real life superhero' Tom Tom Cahill, who is three and a half years old. When he was two a tumour the size of a grapefruit was found on his kidney and Tom has since endured surgery and chemo. His mum said that despite what he has gone through he "still wakes up every morning with a song and a smile".

Tom is one of the faces of St Colman's campaign, which is being led by teacher Claire McCarthy, and an ambassador for Crumlin Children's Hospital.

The pupils are aiming to raise €20,000 and donations can be accepted via their fundraising page HERE They are also asking people to share the campaign with the hashtag #colmansstandtogether

Online Editors