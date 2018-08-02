WATCH: Irish band performs soul-stirring cover of The Cranberries hit songs in homecoming concert

Footage has emerged of a hit Irish band performing a spine-tingling cover of 'Dreams' and 'Zombie' by The Cranberries at a sold-out concert in Limerick in June.

Footage has emerged of a hit Irish band performing a spine-tingling cover of 'Dreams' and 'Zombie' by The Cranberries at a sold-out concert in Limerick in June.

Hermitage Green returned to their native Co Limerick over the summer to perform at King John's Castle, and paid tribute to the late Dolores O'Riordan by performing some of The Cranberries top songs.

Speaking with Independent.ie about the performance, the band said it was "really important" to them to pay tribute to O'Riordan, who passed away in January.

"As a Limerick band we grew up listening to The Cranberries," they said.

"So it was really important for us to pay tribute to them at such an important homecoming gig in King Johns Castle last month."

Emotions were high as the band took to the stage for an emotional performance.

The audience clearly enjoyed their stunning performance and the crowd were seeing going wild to the tribute.

The performance follows another emotional rendition by American heavy metal band Bad Wolves in June, who pledged proceeds from their cover of 'Zombie' to the O'Riordan family.

O'Riordan's two sons Donny Jr. and Taylor Burton, alongside their father, Don Burton were presented a cheque for $250,000 (€215,000) at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre.

The cheque was also accepted on behalf of their younger sisters, Molly and Dakota Burton.

Dolores O'Riordan

Online Editors