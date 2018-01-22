Hundreds of people have taken to Limerick city centre to have one final sing-song to remember their homegrown hero Dolores O'Riordan.

WATCH: 'I miss you, when you're gone' - Limerick holds one last sing-song for Dolores O'Riordan

Around 200 spent this evening in Arthur's Quay park singing along to The Cranberries and paying tribute to the singer, who passed away last Monday.

Dolores O'Riordan's removal at Saint Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, Co. Limerick. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The event, which was organised by local singers, encouraged musicians to sing and play instruments to accompany the music. One of the attendees, Limerick native Emma Langford, said the event was hairraising.

"There are people of all ages here; small kids and older people, all singing along," she told Independent.ie. "One kid was holding a tea light and it got blown out by the wind and I heard their dad tell them 'that means she's here with us'.

"I reckon he's not far wrong." Earlier today, President Michael D Higgins led tributes to the singer at her removal service.

"It's so profoundly sad that someone so young is taken from us, but it's equally important also to pay tribute to (her) work and music. It is also to the incredible credit of all those who have appreciated the music and the songs and the performances and the band, that they have come out in such numbers to make their tribut," he said. "It's so appropriate and it is generous, and I hope that her family will get all the support hey need."

Online Editors