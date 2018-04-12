WATCH: Damien Dempsey had tears in his eyes over this student's version of 'Sam Jenkins' as Gaeilge

Roisin Seoighe, from Ros A Mhíl is a Leaving Cert student in Carraroe, Galway and a talented singer, with her own YouTube channel.

Dempsey took to Facebook to express his love for the cover of his song, writing, "I had tears in my eyes when this amazing young singer from Connemara in the West of Ireland sent me this video, my young friend Roisin Seoige.

"To hear the song as Gaeilge makes its all the more poignant and powerful and my God what a voice. Do yourself a favour a chairde and check out her original music, she is a great talent and only getting started, go hiontach!"