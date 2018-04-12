Entertainment Music News

Thursday 12 April 2018

WATCH: Damien Dempsey had tears in his eyes over this student's version of 'Sam Jenkins' as Gaeilge

Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Irish singer/songwriter Damien Dempsey has given a big thumbs up to a student's cover of his song, Sam Jenkins, as Gaeilge.

Roisin Seoighe, from Ros A Mhíl is a Leaving Cert student in Carraroe, Galway and a talented singer, with her own YouTube channel.

Dempsey took to Facebook to express his love for the cover of his song, writing, "I had tears in my eyes when this amazing young singer from Connemara in the West of Ireland sent me this video, my young friend Roisin Seoige.

"To hear the song as Gaeilge makes its all the more poignant and powerful and my God what a voice. Do yourself a favour a chairde and check out her original music, she is a great talent and only getting started, go hiontach!"

Roisin sings in both Irish and English and composes original songs as well as singing covers of artists including Dempsey and Taylor Swift.  Check out more of her work:  Youtube

Last weekend Damien took to the streets in Dublin with a crowd of around 10,000 to protest the housing crisis.  He will next play the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on Saturday July 14.  Tickets are on sale now.

Online Editors

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment