WATCH: Damian Dempsey had tears in his eyes over this student's version of 'Sam Jenkins' as Gaeilge
Irish singer/songwriter Damien Dempsey has given a big thumbs up to a student's cover of his song, Sam Jenkins, as Gaeilge.
Roisin Seoighe, from Ros A Mhíl is a Leaving Cert student in Carraroe, Galway and a talented singer, with her own YouTube channel.
Dempsey took to Facebook to express his love for the cover of his song, writing, "I had tears in my eyes when this amazing young singer from Connemara in the West of Ireland sent me this video, my young friend Roisin Seoige.
"To hear the song as Gaeilge makes its all the more poignant and powerful and my God what a voice. Do yourself a favour a chairde and check out her original music, she is a great talent and only getting started, go hiontach!"
Roisin sings in both Irish and English and composes original songs as well as singing covers of artists including Dempsey and Taylor Swift. Check out more of her work: Youtube
Last weekend Damien took to the streets in Dublin with a crowd of around 10,000 to protest the housing crisis. He will next play the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on Saturday July 14. Tickets are on sale now.
