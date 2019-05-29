WATCH: Children in Slane hope to catch Metallica's attention with their stunning cover of 'Nothing Else Matters'

Proving you're never too young to appreciate Metallica, a group of sixth class chidlren in St Patrick's National School, Slane, have recorded a haunting version of the metal band's 1991 single 'Nothing Else Matters'.

The children, aged 11 and 13, are hoping to nab the attention of the band ahead of their upcoming, highly-anticipated concert at Slane Castle on Saturday, June 8.

At Christmas the children recorded a charity single and raised €2,500 for SVP, and their teacher, Kevin Fagan, was impressed by their skills.

"I saw a few of the musicians playing 'Master of Puppets' by Metallica at last year's end of year concert so I knew there were a few interested in Metallica," he tells Independent.ie.

"So when Metallica announced they were playing Slane and as we are the only school in the village I thought we had to pay tribute to them.

"So I got the idea to try Nothing Else Matters as I thought it would suit them vocally, and I knew we had a girl on violin in the class that we could use on this song.

"So we got together and stayed in for numerous lunchtimes practicing and writing out the music, learning vocals and harmonies etc. Then I set up a recording studio in the class room so we could capture it."

All the instrumentation and vocals are provided by the children themselves.

"They have a huge interest in music so I've just been delighted to give them a space to practice," says Mr Fagan.

"Three acts made up of kids from the class even went on to enter School Stars talent competition in the TLT after making the Christmas CD. All three acts made it through to the final after over 300 acts auditioned."

They have sent their video to Slane Castle owner Lord Henry Mountcharles and are hoping Metallica will get the chance to listen to the result of all their hard work.

James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett will play Slane on June 8 as part of the WorldWires tour, fulfilling their promise to Irish fans that they would play here in 2019.

They have not played Ireland in ten years and will be the first to play the legendary Co Meath venue since Guns N' Roses in 2017. The band only does 50 shows per year and changed dates to make sure they played Slane.

"They actually moved and rescheduled some shows to make they could play Slane because obviously Slane is only on a Saturday," said MCD's Denis Desmond earlier this year.

"So it was on their bucket list and it's on Henry's bucket list."

Metallica will be supported by Ghost and Bokassa and two more bands, and as is traditional at Slane, one of those will be an Irish band to open on the day after gates at 1pm.

