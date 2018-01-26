WATCH: Chasing Abbey's Dublin-shot video for 'Talk to Me' features their mates from Tullamore
Tullamore band Chasing Abbey have just released the video for their new single Talk to Me.
Shot in Dublin and produced by Bold Puppy it features some of their mates from their hometown.
Just a few months ago the talented trio scored a global record deal with 3 Beat UK and Universal Music Group.
They only came together in July 2016 but Ro, Bee and TeddyC have hit the ground running with their debut single That Good Thing shooting to the top of the iTunes download chart within 24 hours of its release.
Talk to Me currently sits at #14 in the Irish Airplay Charts and #3 in the Shazam Charts.
Check out the video here:
Online Editors