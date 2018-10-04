WATCH: Boyzone drop new song, Love, co-written by Gary Barlow

Boyzone have dropped the video for their new single Love.

It comes from their final album, Thank You & Goodnight, which releases on November 16, and follows Dream (a tribute to former Boyzone member Stephen Gately), and Because, which was co-written with Ed Sheeran.

Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Mikey Graham, and Keith Duffy are also embarking on a farewell tour from January, celebrating 25 years together, including two Irish dates - SSE Arena Belfast on January 23 and 3Arena Dublin January 24.

They have teamed up with Take That's Gary Barlow to write their new single, Love, which was produced and co-written by John Shanks (Take That, Westlife).

Boyzone commented, “Boyzone fans everywhere will love the sentiment and passion in this huge song and we can't wait for everyone to hear it.”

Tour dates:

January

20th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (ADDED SHOW)

21st – Hull, Bonus Arena (ADDED SHOW)

23rd – Belfast, SSE Arena

24th – Dublin, 3Arena

26th – Glasgow, SSE Hydro (SOLD OUT)

27th – Liverpool, Echo Arena

28th – Hull, Bonus Arena

29th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

30th – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

February

1st – Leeds, First Direct Arena

2nd – Manchester, Arena

4th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

5th – Brighton, Centre (SOLD OUT)

7th – London, The O2

8th – Birmingham, Genting Arena

9th – Bournemouth, International Centre (SOLD OUT)

10th – Bournemouth, International Centre (ADDED SHOW)

12th – Glasgow, SSE Hydro (ADDED SHOW)

13th – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (ADDED SHOW)

15th – Brighton, Centre (ADDED SHOW)

16th – London, The SSE Arena, Wembley (ADDED SHOW)

