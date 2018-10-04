WATCH: Boyzone drop new song, Love, co-written by Gary Barlow
It's from their upcoming album Thank You and Goodnight
Boyzone have dropped the video for their new single Love.
It comes from their final album, Thank You & Goodnight, which releases on November 16, and follows Dream (a tribute to former Boyzone member Stephen Gately), and Because, which was co-written with Ed Sheeran.
Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Mikey Graham, and Keith Duffy are also embarking on a farewell tour from January, celebrating 25 years together, including two Irish dates - SSE Arena Belfast on January 23 and 3Arena Dublin January 24.
They have teamed up with Take That's Gary Barlow to write their new single, Love, which was produced and co-written by John Shanks (Take That, Westlife).
Boyzone commented, “Boyzone fans everywhere will love the sentiment and passion in this huge song and we can't wait for everyone to hear it.”
Tour dates:
January
20th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (ADDED SHOW)
21st – Hull, Bonus Arena (ADDED SHOW)
23rd – Belfast, SSE Arena
24th – Dublin, 3Arena
26th – Glasgow, SSE Hydro (SOLD OUT)
27th – Liverpool, Echo Arena
28th – Hull, Bonus Arena
29th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
30th – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
February
1st – Leeds, First Direct Arena
2nd – Manchester, Arena
4th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)
5th – Brighton, Centre (SOLD OUT)
7th – London, The O2
8th – Birmingham, Genting Arena
9th – Bournemouth, International Centre (SOLD OUT)
10th – Bournemouth, International Centre (ADDED SHOW)
12th – Glasgow, SSE Hydro (ADDED SHOW)
13th – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (ADDED SHOW)
15th – Brighton, Centre (ADDED SHOW)
16th – London, The SSE Arena, Wembley (ADDED SHOW)
