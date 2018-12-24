WATCH: Allie Sherlock (13) lights up Grafton Street with stunning new Christmas carol

Allie Sherlock shot to fame in January this year when she was invited to perform on The Ellen Show after the host saw her singing on Grafton St in a viral video.

Now a new video of Cork native Allie singing on the Dublin city centre shopping street has garnered more than 250,000 views across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Composer John Manners wrote the carol ‘Gabriel, How Can This Be?’ and thought talented teen Allie would “be ideal to sing it”.

"Allie does all her videos on Grafton Street, the attraction of them for people is that they're live and undoctored and it's raw, and that's what her followers love,” he told Independent.ie

The video was recorded live with trumpet player Niall O'Sullivan.

For Allie, performing on Grafton Street during the festive season was something particularly special.

“It’s amazing during the day with all the songs, but night time is just beautiful when it’s crowded with all the lights,” she said.

Allie started out busking on the streets of Cork but this summer she took the first step into a career in music when she signed a five year deal with Ryan Tedder of One Republic.

This summer she recorded an EP in LA with Tedder which is due to be released in February.

“There are five songs on it; one I wrote with Ryan and the rest of covers,” she reveals. “It’s a bit of a mix, with new songs, songs from 2010, and songs from the 60s.”

Online Editors