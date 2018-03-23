You can't always get what you want - especially if it's a ticket to see The Rolling Stones play Croke Park.

You can't always get what you want - especially if it's a ticket to see The Rolling Stones play Croke Park.

VIP package for Rolling Stones at Croker will set you back €899 - to stand

Anyone wanting to catch Mick Jagger and the lads strut their stuff will have to cough up an eye-watering €899 for the Start Me Up VIP package - and that doesn't even include a seat.

Ticketmaster yesterday released a number of tickets for the No Filter concert on May 19 in a special pre-sale event for diehard fans. Those who bought the Start Me Up tickets will stand in the pit in front of the stage and will receive limited-edition merchandise.

The Brown Sugar package, which costs €399, will allow early admission, access to the Gold Circle area and an assortment of commemorative memorabilia. When it comes to the Jumpin' Jack Flash package, €375 will get you a reserved ticket in the lower level, while the €299 Gimme Shelter deal offers premium seating and a selection of merchandise.

For those who fancy getting early entry to the pitch, Paint It Black packages start at €199 and include band memorabilia. It has been 11 years since the ageing rockers last performed in Dublin and there was huge excitement among fans when the Croke Park concert was announced last month.

General release tickets went on sale at 9am this morning, ranging in price from €70.45 to €181 for Gold Circle admission. In a bid to clamp down on fraudulent activity, Aiken Promotions warned fans to beware of people selling bogus tickets online.

The concert was given the green light by Dublin City Council earlier this week.

The go-ahead was given despite opposition from local residents concerned about the level of disruption.

Herald