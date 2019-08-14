US rapper ASAP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden

A Swedish court has found American rapper ASAP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defence and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage on June 30.

The rapper told Stockholm District Court one of the men picked a fight with one of his two bodyguards.

But the court has now ruled the defendants “were not in a situation” where they were entitled to self-defence and that they “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him”.

As a result, the three defendants were “convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences”.

That means they face no prison sentence in Sweden unless they commit a similar offence in the country again.

The 30-year-old rapper and his two bodyguards were released on August 2 pending the verdict. All three returned to the United States at that time and were not legally obliged to be present in Stockholm for the verdict.

PA Media