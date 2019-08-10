Una Healy took to the stage at the Farmers Bash in Portrush on Friday night in an emotionally charged performance.

Una Healy takes to the stage in Portrush in first public appearance since Ben Foden's surprise wedding

In an acoustic set before the main artists came on stage, including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland and country star Nathan Carter, Healy appeared to make reference to her relationship with former England rugby player Ben Foden.

Before performing a song called Strangers, she told the rain-soaked Portrush crowd the song was “very personal” to her.

The performance came in the wake of the news Healy’s ex-husband, Foden, had married new girlfriend Jackie Belanoff Smith, after allegedly only knowing his new wife for a few weeks.

In her performance of Strangers, Healy sang: “I gave you my whole heart but, tell me, was it love for you? I will not regret. I gave my all. Strangers when we met, now strangers at the end.”

In response to their break up, Foden, who cheated on Healy with a PR girl, put a statement online in which he claimed: “The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife Una Healy who I love even more for her blessing.

Una Healy on stage at the Farmer's Bash at East Strand in Portrush on Friday evening. Picture: Colm Lenaghan /Pacemaker

“Life is short and you only get one and it's worth living. Jackie is the greatest human being I've ever come across - she's beautiful inside and out, intelligent, charming, funny, generous, kind, gentle, energetic the list goes on.”

