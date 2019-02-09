UK rapper Cadet dies aged 28 in car crash

The family of the artist, real name Blaine Cameron Johnson, said he died while travelling in a taxi on his way to a performance.

His management told Radio 1 Newsbeat the 28-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle which crashed in Staffordshire.

A statement on his Instagram page said: "We the family of Blaine Cameron Johnson known as Cadet (Underrated Legend) would like to share the sad news that during the early hours of 9th February 2019 he passed away as a passenger in a taxi, en route to a performance.

My life will never be the same again. I love you and will forever miss you. I cant believe it. I am heartbroken. Rest in peace cuz. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved. Im so proud of you. My left lung. Im devestated and broken right now

"Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance."

Fellow rappers paid tribute.

Example wrote on Twitter: "Was chatting to you only last week about how excited you were for some festivals this summer. So much positive energy.

"Smiling nonstop when I was with you, first time we met I felt as if I'd known you my whole life. Mad humble guy. RIP Cadet."

DJ Semtex wrote: "Cant believe it... I was on stage with him last week.

"Never seen a man so happy. Everything was working out for him. This was gonna be his year. We were plotting on the best time to do an interview on his next single. RIP Cadet."

Mega So Solid wrote: "Woke up in shock this morning.... He brought life and substance to the UK music scene."

Cadet, who was from south London and was tipped for success, toured the UK supporting Krept And Konan on their The Long Way Home Tour.

He accumulated millions of views on YouTube and Spotify and was booked to play at this year's Wireless Festival.

The festival had said: "The proclaimed 'Underrated Legend', Cadet stepped into the music scene during the second half of 2015 with a hard-hitting freestyle reaching over half a million views in just a few months.

"This was quickly followed by another heartfelt freestyle, Cadet is tipped for an unstoppable career."

