UB40 drummer Jimmy Brown: ‘I think it’s wonderful that Sinn Fein is the biggest party in Stormont – the DUP are on their way out’

UB40 with drummer Jimmy Brown (second from right) Expand

UB40 with drummer Jimmy Brown (second from right)

Maureen Coleman

Jimmy Brown is a ‘bit knackered’ when he rings at 10.30am for a pre-arranged chat.

In true rock ‘n roll style, the UB40 drummer ‘isn’t great’ before midday, particularly when the band has been touring.

