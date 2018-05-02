Last night in Oklahoma – prior to the opening night of U2’s World Tour in Tulsa — The Edge said he was in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment.

U2's The Edge comes out in support of repealing the Eighth Amendment: 'For me, it's the smart thing to do'

Speaking to Independent.ie, The Edge, whose real name is David Evans, said he hopes that the Irish people will vote yes in the upcoming referendum, taking place on May 25.

“It is huge and I know there is a huge divergence of opinion on it and I accept that and it is hard to take a stance without having to acknowledge there is another side to it, but I am for it and I support repeal. It is the smart thing to do," he said. “I think we acknowledged that it’s a very emotive issue and I think that we acknowledged that we have very strong feelings on both sides. I personally am in favour of repealing, but I do understand why people might have a problem with that. The important thing is to vote. It certainly represented the way that I feel about it.”

In truth, this is hardly a surprising stance from the band. On last year’s Joshua Tree Tour, U2’s nightly performance of Ultraviolet (Love My Way) was dedicated to "the great women of the world who stood up or sat down for their rights, who insisted, who persisted". Images of Pussy Riot, Virginia Woolf, Patti Smith, Rosa Parks, Mary Robinson, Angela Merkel etc were then flashed up on the screens.

Meanwhile, back on tour, Tulsa is a city where US president Donald Trump has maintained consistent popularity. How will U2's show go down in Trump Town? “I think it will ruffle a few feathers. I think a few people may not like every aspect of the show. We don’t mention him (Trump). We are issues based on this tour," he explained.

"We are trying to update and move forward. It is issues based and we are not getting into party politics. We have a history of issues we are interested in like equality and injustice and I don’t want to talk too much about the show but there is quite a lot of content there.”

